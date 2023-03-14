FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, June 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. A pair of groups favoring abortion rights planned to submit fall ballot language Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing Ohioans' rights to the procedure, an effort abortion foes vowed to fight back against in force.
Barbara J. Perenic - member, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio Supreme Court to review block of near-ban on abortion
The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to review a judge’s order that is blocking enforcement of Ohio's so-called heartbeat abortion ban, and to consider whether the clinics that have sued have standing to challenge the law
In its split decision, the court, however, denied Republican Attorney General Dave Yost's request to launch its own review of the right to an abortion under the Ohio Constitution, leaving those arguments to play out in lower court.
This mean abortions remain legal in the state for now up to 20 weeks' gestation.
Yost appealed Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins’ order to the state’s high court in January, after a failed effort to get it overturned by the First District Court of Appeals. The appellate court ruled the appeal premature, as it was only an interim step in the lawsuit challenging the so-called heartbeat law's constitutionality.
Justices will now decide whether such orders are appropriate legal procedure, or attempts by lower courts to block laws they don't like, as Yost has asserted.
Abortion rights organizations want the law to remain blocked, pointing to the chaos inflicted on patients, doctors and clinics during the 66 days that the Ohio ban was in effect last year.
The law signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2019 prohibits most abortions after the first detectable “fetal heartbeat.” Cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. The law had been blocked through a different legal challenge until right after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
The ruling effectively nullified all abortion-rights lawsuits across the country that had cited the federal constitution, sending the question back to the states.
The lawsuit filed in Jenkins' court argues a similar right exists under the Ohio Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.