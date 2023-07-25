FILE - Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, May 4, 2020. Gov. Kevin Stitt's ongoing feud with many of the Oklahoma-based Native American tribes has grown so contentious that fellow Republicans in the Legislature and the state's attorney general are now considering wresting control of Stitt's ability to negotiate tribal agreements.
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address, Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Stitt's ongoing feud with many of the Oklahoma-based Native American tribes has grown so contentious that fellow Republicans in the Legislature and the state's attorney general are now considering wresting control of Stitt's ability to negotiate tribal agreements.
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address on Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma’s new Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond accused Stitt on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, of failing to follow state law and said he’s stepping into a long running legal dispute over gambling agreements Stitt signed in 2020.
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond stands during the playing of the national anthem at the inauguration ceremonies, Jan. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Drummond accused Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday, July 25, of failing to follow state law and said he’s stepping into a long running legal dispute over gambling agreements Stitt signed in 2020.
FILE - Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, May 4, 2020. Gov. Kevin Stitt's ongoing feud with many of the Oklahoma-based Native American tribes has grown so contentious that fellow Republicans in the Legislature and the state's attorney general are now considering wresting control of Stitt's ability to negotiate tribal agreements.
Sue Ogrocki - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address, Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Stitt's ongoing feud with many of the Oklahoma-based Native American tribes has grown so contentious that fellow Republicans in the Legislature and the state's attorney general are now considering wresting control of Stitt's ability to negotiate tribal agreements.
Sue Ogrocki - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address on Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma’s new Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond accused Stitt on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, of failing to follow state law and said he’s stepping into a long running legal dispute over gambling agreements Stitt signed in 2020.
Sue Ogrocki - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond stands during the playing of the national anthem at the inauguration ceremonies, Jan. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Drummond accused Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday, July 25, of failing to follow state law and said he’s stepping into a long running legal dispute over gambling agreements Stitt signed in 2020.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new Republican attorney general accused Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday of failing to follow state law and said he’s stepping into a long running legal dispute over tribal gambling agreements Stitt signed in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.