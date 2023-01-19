OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled the historic Kickapoo Reservation in the central part of the state was disestablished more than a century ago and no longer exists. The court's decision involves a case in which a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma challenged his state conviction on four counts of lewd acts with a child.
Oklahoma court says Kickapoo Reservation was disestablished
An appeals court in Oklahoma has ruled that the historic Kickapoo Reservation in central Oklahoma no longer exists
