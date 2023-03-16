Oklahoma Slayings Sentence

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul Anderson. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Anderson was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort. He pleaded guilty Wednesday in Grady County District Court to three counts of murder and single counts of maiming and assault and battery.

 Grady County Sheriff's Office

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort.

