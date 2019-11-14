Old is the new: Poland reappoints Prime Minister Morawiecki

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, left, speaks as his counterparts Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, 2nd left, Andrej Babis of Czech Republic, 2nd right, and Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, look on during the Visegrad Group (V4) press conference before the Summit of Cohesion Friends in Prague, Nov. 5, 2019. SLOVAKIA OUT

 Ondrej Deml

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s outgoing prime minister has been given the task of forming a new government following an election that gave the country’s ruling right-wing party a second term in power.

President Andrzej Duda appointed Mateusz Morawiecki the new premier Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

The new Cabinet is expected to made up of mostly the same ministers linked to the ruling Law and Justice party, but Morawiecki is expected to pay special attention to European Union matters and to climate.

Morawiecki vowed to seek good responses to the “challenges facing the world and Poland.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.