Uncredited - handout one time use, San Francisco Zoo & Garden
Uncredited - handout one time use, San Francisco Zoo & Garden
Uncredited - handout one time use, San Francisco Zoo & Garden
Uncredited - handout one time use, San Francisco Zoo & Garden
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest Magellanic penguin at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens — one of the oldest penguins living under human care anywhere in the world — died Wednesday at the age of 40, the zoo reported.
