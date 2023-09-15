In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation Roscosmos, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, centre, Nikolai Chub, right, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, left, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, attend a news conference behind a safety glass in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 15.
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, from left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, backup crew members, attend a news conference behind a safety glass in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 15.
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, from left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, walk prior the launch of Soyuz MS-24 space ship in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, the Soyuz-2.1 rocket booster with Soyuz MS-24 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Russian rocket carries Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation, from left, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, wave prior the launch of Soyuz MS-24 space ship in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
The Soyuz rocket is seen in this 90-second exposure as it launches with Expedition 70 NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ivan Timoshenko - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ivan Timoshenko - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bill Ingalls - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Soyuz rocket is launched with Expedition 70 NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
