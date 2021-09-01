OPEC steadily adds back production as economy recovers

FILE - In this Friday March 6, 2020 file photo, people stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria. Members of the OPEC oil producing cartel and allied countries led by Russia signed off Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021, on gradually increasing production as the global economy and demand for fuel continue to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Ronald Zak

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil producers' cartel and allied non-member countries led by Russia signed off Wednesday on gradually increasing production as the global economy and demand for fuel continue to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

