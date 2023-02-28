Opera Philadelphia - Women Composers

FILE - Composer Jennifer Higdon appears at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28, 2018. Opera Philadelphia has rescheduled three new works by woman composers that were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Higdon's “Woman with Eyes Closed” has been rescheduled for September 2024 and will run alongside the U.S. premiere of Missy Mazzoli's “The Listeners.” Rene Orth’s “10 Days in a Madhouse” will be given its world premiere on Sept. 21 in the opening of the company’s O23 festival.

Opera Philadelphia has rescheduled three new works composed by women that were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

