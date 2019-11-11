SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A plan by Chilean President Sebastián Piñera's to draft a new constitution has been criticized by the opposition and even his own political ranks.
The opposition said Monday that Piñera's plan, one of a series of measures aimed at quelling weeks of protests, does not go far enough.
The opposition says the process, as outlined by the president, is inadequate, partly because it relies on current legislators who are viewed with suspicion by protesters.
Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations morphed into a massive protest movement over inequality and other wide-ranging grievances.
While most protests have been peaceful, at least 20 people have died in clashes between protesters and police.
