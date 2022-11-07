FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 13, 2006. McGrath died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his office in Manhattan, producer Daryl Roth said. A representative said the cause was a heart attack.
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
Stage, TV and film writer-director Douglas McGrath, who earned a Tony nomination for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an Oscar nod for the “Bullets Over Broadway” screenplay he co-wrote with Woody Allen, has died
NEW YORK (AP) — Stage, TV and film writer-director Douglas McGrath, who earned a Tony nomination for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an Oscar nod for the “Bullets Over Broadway” screenplay he co-wrote with Woody Allen, died Thursday. He was 64.
