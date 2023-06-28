A member of a fire crew walks to the Diamond Fire blaze broke out Tuesday afternoon and quickly grew fueled by grass and brush, causing mandatory evacuations, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
In this aerial image released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, smoke rises from a brush fire in the Scottsdale area of Arizona, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Uncredited - hogp, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
In this image released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, smoke rises from a brush fire in the Scottsdale area of Arizona, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Uncredited - hogp, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
Vehicles drive past warning signs from the Diamond Fire that has burned over 2,500 acres and causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP
A burned out area from the Diamond Fire that has burned over 2,500 acres and causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP
Smoke rises from the Diamond Fire that broke out Tuesday later afternoon and quickly grew fueled by grass and brush shown Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP
Fire crews from various jurisdictions stage near the Diamond Fire that has burned over 2,500 acres and causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP
Members of a fire crew post closed signs near hiking trails as the Diamond Fire has burned over 2,500 acres causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP
A burned out area from the Diamond Fire has burned over 2,500 acres and causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP
A member of a fire crew walks to the Diamond Fire blaze broke out Tuesday afternoon and quickly grew fueled by grass and brush, causing mandatory evacuations, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
