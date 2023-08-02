Bullet holes to the front windshield of a hijacked semi-truck from London, Ohio, are seen on Airport Access Road in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring a lengthy standoff near the Dayton International Airport that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects mortally wounded.
A member of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks over a semi-truck that was highjacked from London, Ohio, and stopped near the Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, early Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring a lengthy standoff near the airport that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects mortally wounded.
VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring another pursuit and a lengthy standoff that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects dead.
