Famous Hawk Dies

FILE - Pale Male, a red tailed hawk, leaves his nest with a rat he just caught hanging from his beak, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2005, in New York. Pale Male, who brought a touch of the wild to swanky Manhattan as he nested above Fifth Avenue with a succession of mates for more than 30 years, died late Tuesday, May 16, 2023, after being found ill and grounded in Central Park, wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath posted on Facebook. The hawk was believed to be 33 years old.

 JULIE JACOBSON - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Pale Male, a red-tailed hawk who brought a touch of the wild to swanky Manhattan as he nested above Fifth Avenue for three decades, has died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

