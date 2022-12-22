NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship's engine room.
AP
Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire
Emergency personnel have evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel following a fire in the ship’s engine room
- AP, WNBC-TV
