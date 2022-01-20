NEW YORK (AP) — Political reporter Robert Costa is jumping from The Washington Post to CBS News, where he was named Thursday as the network's chief election and campaign correspondent.
'Peril' co-author Robert Costa moves from Post to CBS News
CBS News announced the hiring of Robert Costa of The Washington Post as the network's chief election and campaign correspondent
