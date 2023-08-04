People gather at a gas station during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley was stabbed to death at the gas station while dancing with friends on July 29.
This undated photo shows O'Shae Sibley, center, during a class at the Ailey Extension dance school in New York. The fatal stabbing of Sibley, who was gay, after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and a group of young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City's LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute.
Queen Jean, of Trans-Liberation, speaks during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The vigil was held in front of the gas station where Sibley was stabbed to death while dancing with friends on July 29.
Macho Dior gestures to the sky while vogue dancing during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The vigil was held at the gas station where Sibley was stabbed to death while dancing with friends on July 29.
JoJo Clubkid takes part in a moment of silence during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The vigil was held in front of the gas station where Sibley was stabbed to death while dancing with friends on July 29.
Person in connection with dancer's stabbing death at Brooklyn gas station is in custody, police say
Police have a person in custody in connection with the death of a gay man who was fatally stabbed after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them
This undated photo shows O'Shae Sibley, center, during a class at the Ailey Extension dance school in New York. The fatal stabbing of Sibley, who was gay, after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and a group of young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City's LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute.
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have a person in custody in connection with the death of O’Shae Sibley, a gay man who was fatally stabbed after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them, authorities said Friday.
