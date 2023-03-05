Obit-Phil Batt Idaho Governor

Former Idaho Gov. Phill Batt acknowledges the applause from in the House Chambers in the House Chambers at the Idaho Statehouse on Jan. 7, 2013, in Boise, Idaho. Former Gov. Phil died at home on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was 96 years old.

 Joe Jaszewski - member image share, Idaho Statesman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt, a Republican known for signing an agreement with the federal government to remove nuclear waste from his state, died at home on Saturday. He was 96.

