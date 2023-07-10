FILE- Police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia authorities investigating the Fourth of July holiday shooting spree that left five people dead now say the gunman killed one of the victims almost two full days before the mass shooting.
Yong Kim - member image share, The Philadelphia Inquirer
FILE - This July 29, 2012, photo provided by Terrance Harden shows Joseph Wamah Jr. Philadelphia authorities investigating a 2023 Fourth of July holiday shooting spree that left five people dead now say the gunman killed Wamah Jr. almost two full days before the mass shooting.
Terrance Harden - handout one time use, Terrance Harden
This booking photo provided by Philadelphia Police Department shows Kimbrady Carriker. Carriker was arraigned Wednesday, July 5, 2023 on five counts of murder as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said.
Philadelphia shootings may have begun nearly 2 days earlier than police thought
The Philadelphia district attorney says one of five people believed to have been killed in the city July 3 appears to have been fatally shot almost two full days before the mass shooting reported last week
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia authorities investigating Fourth of July holiday shootings that left five people dead now say the gunman killed one of the victims almost two full days before the mass shooting.
