Books-Philip Roth Tribute

FILE - Author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher in New York on Sept. 8, 2008. Authors Ottessa Moshfegh and Susan Choi and actors John Turturro, Liev Schreiber and Mary-Louise Parker will be among dozens of featured guests at a Philip Roth tribute on March 17-19 in the late novelist's hometown in Newark, N.J. The Pulitzer Prize-winner died in 2018 at age 85.

 Richard Drew - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Authors Ottessa Moshfegh and Susan Choi and actors John Turturro and Mary-Louise Parker will be among dozens of featured guests at a Philip Roth tribute in the late novelist's New Jersey hometown.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.