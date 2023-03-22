Pizzeria Employee Abuse

Stavros Papantoniadis, owner of Stash's Pizza, a Boston sanitary grade certificate after inspection by the Health Division of the Inspectional Services Department on Nov 2, 2016, in Boston. Papantoniadis, accused by federal authorities of abusing employees who were not legally in the U.S., has been ordered Tuesday, March 21, 2023, held without bail by a magistrate judge who cited the defendant's "history of violence and threats." Papantoniadis, 47, who also goes by Steve, faces one charge of forced labor but allegedly victimized at least seven employees, according to court documents.

 Pat Greenhouse - member, The Boston Globe

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston pizza shop owner accused by federal authorities of abusing employees who were not legally in the U.S. has been ordered held without bail by a magistrate judge who cited the defendant's “history of violence and threats.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

