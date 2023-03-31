Transgender Health Missouri

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. A lawsuit filed by Missouri’s Planned Parenthood reveals that the state's Republican attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided at the organization's St. Louis clinic. According to court documents filed Friday, March 31, 2023, the regional Planned Parenthood is suing Attorney General Andrew Bailey in St. Louis Circuit Court.

 David A. Lieb - staff, AP

Associated Press (AP) — Missouri’s state attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided by Planned Parenthood, according to a lawsuit filed by the St. Louis health provider.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

