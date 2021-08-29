WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thirteen activists were detained Sunday in Poland for trying to destroy part of a barbed-wire barrier that Polish authorities have erected along the border with Belarus to stop migrants from crossing in.
AP
Poland detains activists for damaging barrier with Belarus
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Florence teen drowns in Gulf waters
- Gina Lynn Moore
- U.S. Marshals arrest Killen murder suspect
- Arrest made in connection to Killen homicide
- Florence City Council orders motel to close immediately
- James Edward Lamb
- Anthony David Logan Sr. 'Tony'
- Jacky Ray Warhurst
- Officers, officials say late Tuscumbia officer was 'a cop's cop'
- Jonathan Kent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 3 Lauderdale County schools reverting to hybrid schedules (1)
- Inflation erodes your purchasing power (1)
- Parents, grandparents express opposition to mask mandate to Lauderdale school board (1)
- Sorrell proposes anti-mask mandate legislation (1)
- ADPH: Hospital emergency departments being "overwhelmed" (1)
- Benches Could Be Phased Back In (1)
- Trump followers swallowed his lie (1)
- Foolish agenda is destroying country (1)
- We live in an interesting time (1)
- Protecting everyone a cooperative effort (1)
- Florence City Council approves new city hall, parking decks (1)
- For Satchel, no good deed unpunished (1)
- US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (1)
- Football: Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35 (1)
- Flannagan named director of Colbert County Household Garbage Dept. (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.