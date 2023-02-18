Germany Munich Security Conference

From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) make a joint press statement on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Munich, Friday Feb. 17, 2023. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 17 to 19, 2023, at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.

 Peter Kneffel - foreign subscriber, DPA

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president said Saturday that he thinks a two-day visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will produce developments of global significance.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.