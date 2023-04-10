AP Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building Louisville police say at least four people were killed and eight others hospitalized in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville By DYLAN LOVAN and CLAIRE GALOFARO - Associated Press Apr 10, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This photo provided by Reid Cornell shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. Reid Cornell - ugc, Reid Cornell This photo provided by Reid Cornell shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. Reid Cornell - ugc, Reid Cornell This photo provided by Terrance A. Sullivan shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. Terrance A. Sullivan - ugc, Terrance A. Sullivan This photo provided by Terrance A. Sullivan shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. Terrance A. Sullivan - ugc, Terrance A. Sullivan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A shooting Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others, police said. The suspected lone shooter was also dead.Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters officers who arrived on the scene “encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time.”Officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who appeared to be a former employee of the bank, but it wasn't clear how he died.“We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time,” Humphrey said.Humphrey said at least eight people were being treated for wounds, including two police officers. One officer and another of the wounded were in critical condition.Police later said on a twitter that officers we’re on the scene of the shooting within minutes. Calls first came in for the shooting at the Old National Bank about 8:30 a.m.In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat beltLauderdale investigators conducting homicide investigationFrom Mike Tice, it was always 'I love you'Teen injured in Alabama Highway 101 crashEmma Nanette 'Nan' WadeJohn L. DupreeBusiness owner complains of street racing on Woodward Ave.Donna Gail HayesUnderwood deaths ruled a murder-suicideSuspect shot, killed in standoff Images Videos CommentedYou Said It (1)Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll What is your favorite Easter candy? You voted: Peanut butter eggs: Jelly beans: Chocolate bunny: Peeps: Other: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.