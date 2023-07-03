A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the club just before 1 a.m.
Travis Heying - member image share, The Wichita Eagle
A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub at 222 N. Washington in Old Town, in Wichita, Kans., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Shoes, sandals, cups and overthrown chairs dotted the patio of City Nightz as crime scene investigators worked the area.
Eduardo Castillo - member image share, The Wichita Eagle
Travis Heying - member image share, The Wichita Eagle
Eduardo Castillo - member image share, The Wichita Eagle
