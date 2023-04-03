Child Deaths-Fentanyl

This photo provided by the St. Louis County Police shows Mary Curtis, 30, of St. Louis County, who is now facing two child endangerment charges. Authorities say she was out on bond for the drug-related death of a small child when, in March, a 17-month-old girl died under her care. A toxicology report showed the child had fentanyl and another drug in her system.

 Uncredited - hogp, St. Louis County Police

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was caring for a toddler that died with fentanyl and another drug in her system is facing criminal charges, and authorities say the woman may be responsible for the drug-related deaths of three other children.

