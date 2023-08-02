Government staffers walk out of the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand watch outside the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
People exit the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
U.S. Capitol Police officers patrol near the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, speaks to the media, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
Government staffers walk out of the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
People exit near the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government staffers walk out of the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
J. Scott Applewhite - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand watch outside the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
J. Scott Applewhite - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Capitol Police officers search an area in the basement of the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People exit the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
Susan Walsh - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Capitol Police officers patrol near the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
Jacquelyn Martin - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, speaks to the media, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
Serkan Gurbuz - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government staffers walk out of the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
Evan Vucci - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People exit near the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and searched Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon after a 911 call warned of a possible active shooter. But a floor-by-floor search of the three buildings found nothing, and Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the cause of the security scramble “may have been a bogus call.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.