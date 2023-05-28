This booking photo provided by the Mesa, Ariz., Police Department shows Iren Byers. Byers has been arrested in connection with five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead and a woman wounded, authorities said Sunday, May 28, 2023. Byers was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
This booking photo provided by the Mesa, Ariz., Police Department shows Iren Byers. Byers has been arrested in connection with five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead and a woman wounded, authorities said Sunday, May 28, 2023. Byers was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
This booking photo provided by the Mesa, Ariz., Police Department shows Iren Byers. Byers has been arrested in connection with five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead and a woman wounded, authorities said Sunday, May 28, 2023. Byers was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Uncredited - hogp, Mesa Police Department
This booking photo provided by the Mesa, Ariz., Police Department shows Iren Byers. Byers has been arrested in connection with five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead and a woman wounded, authorities said Sunday, May 28, 2023. Byers was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.