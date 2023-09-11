FILE - Oakland, Calif., Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick stands before a baseball game, July 25, 2017, in San Francisco. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, that she has chosen Kirkpatrick, a former chief of police in Spokane, Wash., and Oakland, Calif., to head the New Orleans Police Department, a nomination subject to the approval of the City Council.
Jeff Chiu - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday that she has chosen Anne Kirkpatrick, a former chief of police in Spokane, Washington, and Oakland, California, to head the New Orleans Police Department, a nomination subject to the approval of the City Council.
