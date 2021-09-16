Polis, 1st openly gay governor elected, marries in Colorado

In this photo provided by Jocelyn Augustino, Rabbi Tirzah Firestone, center, officiates a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony attended by family and friends for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, and his partner, Marlon Reis, in Boulder, Colo. on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021. Polis, who became the first openly gay man in the United States to be elected governor in 2018, married his longtime partner and first gentleman Reis, a writer and animal welfare advocate.

 Jocelyn Augustino

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado's Jared Polis, who became the first openly gay man in the United States to be elected governor in 2018, has married his longtime partner and first gentleman Marlon Reis, a writer and animal welfare advocate.

