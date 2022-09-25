Music Post Malone Hospital

FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 4, 2022. Malone went to the hospital on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022, after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. He also spent time in the hospital last weekend after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.

 Bruna Prado - stringer, AP

BOSTON (AP) — Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

