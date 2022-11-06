Pam DeBlois, 73, holds her Powerball tickets at a Pick 'n Save store in Madison, Wis., where she said she's bought most of her lottery tickets over the past several decades. The Powerball jackpot recently reached a record high of $1.6 billion.
From behind the lottery counter at a Pick 'n Save store in Madison, Wis., Djuan Davis hands Powerball tickets to Arpad Jakab, a retired utility worker who said it's his first time buying them. The Powerball jackpot recently reached a record high of $1.6 billion.
Lottery players Cherrie Spencer and Bruce Homburg stand in line at Woodman's Markets store in Madison, Wis., to purchase Powerball tickets after getting their groceries. The Powerball jackpot recently reached a record high of $1.6 billion.
Kianah Bowman, 24, sits outside the Bluebird Liquor store collecting signatures for a petition demanding lower gas prices, as people line up to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Bowman has yet to buy any lottery tickets.
Al Adams, a substance abuse counselor, rubs the tip of the head of a lucky bluebird statue before buying his Powerball lottery tickets at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Harm Venhuizen - staff, AP
Harm Venhuizen - staff, AP
Harm Venhuizen - staff, AP
Jose Garcia waits in line to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Cashier Ronald Francisco Marin rubs for luck purchased lottery tickets on the back of a bluebird at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Hector Solis holds up lottery tickets purchased with his co-workers for the Saturday drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
Al Adams, a substance abuse counselor, rubs his Powerball tickets on the head of a lucky bluebird statue at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
A customer rubs her Powerball tickets on the head of a lucky bluebird statue at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, AP
A man buys lottery tickets ahead of the Powerball jackpot drawing at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
