Coco Gauff, of the United States, poses for photograph after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York.
Manu Fernandez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle attend the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York.
Frank Franklin II - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York.
Jason DeCrow - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former first lady Michelle Obama, right, and tennis legend Billie Jean King, embrace during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York.
Jason DeCrow - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tennis legend Billie Jean King, left, and Gabby Bell, 15, arrive for the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York.
