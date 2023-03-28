Britain Tabloid Lawsuit

Britain's Prince Harry, center right, was in a London court on Monday as the lawyer for a group of British tabloids prepared to ask a judge to toss out lawsuits by the prince, Elton John and several other celebrities who allege phone tapping and other invasions of privacy. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/PA via AP)

 Jordan Pettitt

LONDON — Prince Harry and Elton John were in a London court Monday as the lawyer for a group of British tabloids asked a judge to toss the lawsuit they brought with several other high-profile people who allege phone hacking and other invasions of privacy.

