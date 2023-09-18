Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at a waiting boat ahead of a trip to meet students from the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School regarding the Billion Oyster Project on Governor's Island on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales travels by boat to meet students working on the Billion Oyster Project on Governor's Island on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York. The Billion Oyster Project is nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring oyster reefs to New York Harbor.
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
Prince William got a first-hand look at the waters of New York City at an oyster reef restoration project during a visit to announce finalists in a global competition to find solutions for climate change challenges
NEW YORK (AP) — Prince William got a first-hand look at the waters of New York City on Monday on a visit to an oyster reef restoration project, after arriving in the United States for an environmental summit connected to a global competition for solutions to climate change challenges.
