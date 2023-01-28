FILE - FBI officials walk towards the crime scene at Mountain Mushroom Farm, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after a gunman killed several people at two agricultural businesses in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday's shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff's substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.
In this photo taken by a drone, a cluster of mobile homes is seen at the California Terra Garden, formerly Mountain Mushroom Farm in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. A farmworker accused of killing seven people in shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms, including this one, has been charged with seven counts of murder. Prosecutors filed the charges Wednesday. A court appearance for 66-year-old Chunli Zhao was postponed until Feb. 16.
Santiago Mejia - member image share, San Francisco Chronicle
A group of people pay their respects at a growing memorial for victims of Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Several memorials have been left in town and at the sites where the farmworkers were killed.
Carlos Avila Gonzalez - member image share, San Francisco Chronicle
Aaron Kehoe - freelancer, FR171047 AP
People gather at a community vigil for the Half Moon Bay shootings earlier in the week in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Gabrielle Lurie - member image share, San Francisco Chronicle
Santiago Mejia - member image share, San Francisco Chronicle
Carlos Avila Gonzalez - member image share, San Francisco Chronicle
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work.
