Missing Massachusetts Woman

Members of a State Police K-9 unit search on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, Mass., Jan. 7, 2022. Authorities say the husband of a missing Massachusetts woman has been arrested for allegedly misleading investigators. Cohasset police and Massachusetts State Police on Sunday took Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, Mass., into custody. His arrest comes after state and local police suspended their ground search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

 Craig F. Walker - member, The Boston Globe

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year's Day was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a home improvement store the day after his wife was last seen, a prosecutor said Monday at his arraignment on a charge of misleading investigators.

