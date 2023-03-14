Kansas City Police Shooting

FILE - Members of the community gather for a vigil on the corner of 67th and Prospect in Kansas City, Mo., June 2, 2021, at the BP gas station where Malcolm Johnson was shot and killed by police on March 25. On Monday, March 13, 2023, it was announced that the Kansas City, Mo., police officer who fatally shot Johnson at a convenience store nearly two years ago will not be charged with a crime, following a decision by a special prosecutor.

 Rebecca Slezak - member image share, The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who fatally shot a man at a convenience store nearly two years ago will not be charged with a crime, following a decision by a special prosecutor.

