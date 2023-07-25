Some of the tenants converse near the building while they wait for a structural engineer to come and inspect the building, Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1263, Main Street, in Green Bay, Wis. A minivan crashed into the building overnight, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday.
Workers survey the damaged left corner of a building that was damaged by a vehicle on Sunday night, July 23, 2023, at 1263 Main Street in Green Bay, Wis. A minivan crashed into the building overnight, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday.
Rubble from the partial collapse of the facade and the roof of the Main Street Commons is shown Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1263, Main Street in Green Bay, Wis. A minivan crashed into the building overnight, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday.
The roof is weakened from the partial collapse of the Main Street Commons building, Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1263, Main Street in Green Bay, Wis. A minivan crashed into the building overnight, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday.
Some of the tenants converse near the building while they wait for a structural engineer to come and inspect the building, Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1263, Main Street, in Green Bay, Wis. A minivan crashed into the building overnight, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday.
Ariel Perez - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers survey the damaged left corner of a building that was damaged by a vehicle on Sunday night, July 23, 2023, at 1263 Main Street in Green Bay, Wis. A minivan crashed into the building overnight, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday.
Ariel Perez - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rubble from the partial collapse of the facade and the roof of the Main Street Commons is shown Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1263, Main Street in Green Bay, Wis. A minivan crashed into the building overnight, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday.
Ariel Perez - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The roof is weakened from the partial collapse of the Main Street Commons building, Monday, July 24, 2023 at 1263, Main Street in Green Bay, Wis. A minivan crashed into the building overnight, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.