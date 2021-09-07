FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a face mask walks past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping’s campaign to spread China’s prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives.
A man passes by the logo for Alibaba outside the Beijing headquarters in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. In a statement issued late Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, Chinese prosecutors have dropped a case against a former Alibaba manager accused of sexual assault by an employee, weeks after the case caused a backlash against the e-commerce firm for the improper handling of alleged sexual misconduct.
Visitors walk past a booth for Chinese technology firm Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping's campaign to spread China's prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives.
Visitors and staff members walk past an electronic display at a booth for Chinese technology firm Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping's campaign to spread China's prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives.
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a face mask walks past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping’s campaign to spread China’s prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives.
Mark Schiefelbein
A man passes by the logo for Alibaba outside the Beijing headquarters in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. In a statement issued late Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, Chinese prosecutors have dropped a case against a former Alibaba manager accused of sexual assault by an employee, weeks after the case caused a backlash against the e-commerce firm for the improper handling of alleged sexual misconduct.
Ng Han Guan
Visitors walk past a booth for Chinese technology firm Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping's campaign to spread China's prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives.
Mark Schiefelbein
Visitors and staff members walk past an electronic display at a booth for Chinese technology firm Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Friday it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping's campaign to spread China's prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese prosecutors have dropped a case against a former Alibaba manager accused by a female colleague of sexual assault, weeks after the case caused a backlash against the e-commerce firm over how it handles sexual misconduct allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.