FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. Santos, 34, has spent weeks fighting efforts by news outlets to unseal the names of the two people who co-signed the $500,000 bond, which enabled his pretrial release as he awaits federal charges of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.
U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court alongside attorney Joseph Murray, center, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court alongside attorney Joseph Murray, center, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court alongside attorney Joseph Murray, center, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court alongside attorney Joseph Murray, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
Joseph Murray, attorney for U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court with his client, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. Santos, 34, has spent weeks fighting efforts by news outlets to unseal the names of the two people who co-signed the $500,000 bond, which enabled his pretrial release as he awaits federal charges of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.
J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP
U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court alongside attorney Joseph Murray, center, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court alongside attorney Joseph Murray, center, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court alongside attorney Joseph Murray, center, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court alongside attorney Joseph Murray, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
Joseph Murray, attorney for U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at federal court with his client, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Santos returned to court Friday for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors said Friday that they have turned over more than 80,000 pages of materials to U.S. Rep. George Santos ’ lawyers in the federal fraud and money laundering case against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.