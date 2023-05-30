New Mexico State Police patrol Main Street in the area of Saturday's shooting in Red River N.M., Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during a Memorial Day motorcycle rally.
Prosecutors seek pretrial detention without bail in deadly shootout at New Mexico biker rally
Two men from Texas made a court appearance to confront drug-possession and firearms-related charges in connection with a deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in northern New Mexico that left three people dead
Motorcycles line Main Street in Red River, N.M., Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during a Memorial Day motorcycle rally.
Mike Robinson, a resident of Red River, is photographed Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Red River, N.M. Robinson witnessed Saturday's shooting that killed three people during a Memorial Day motorcycle rally.
The town of Red River N.M., is seen, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during a Memorial Day motorcycle rally.
New Mexico State Police patrol Main Street in the area of Saturday's shooting in Red River N.M., Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during a Memorial Day motorcycle rally.
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Two men from Texas appeared in court Tuesday to confront drug-possession and firearms-related charges in connection with a deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in northern New Mexico that left three people dead.
