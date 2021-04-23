YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters against Myanmar’s military coup returned Friday to the streets of downtown Yangon, defiantly chanting their opposition to the army’s seizure of power as the junta chief prepared to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders on the country’s crisis.
AP
Protest in Yangon ahead of regional summit on Myanmar crisis
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Florence police update: Missing teen girl found unharmed
- Underwriter withdraws from Alabama prison lease project
- Girl: Sexual abuse started when she was 9
- Alabama committee backs ban on vaccine requirements
- Muscle Shoals woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Somerville
- Laura Quillen Flowers
- Ralph M. Young
- James O. Cabler
- Colbert County murderer up for parole
- Killen man convicted of 105 sexual offenses
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
- Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.