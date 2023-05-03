Laura DiBella, the Florida state secretary of commerce, walks past dozens of activists in shock as they chant "Where is Ron," as part of a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Dozens of activists stage a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office and force people to step over them to reach DeSantis' office as they speak out against the governor and his policies, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida Republicans on Wednesday approved bills to ban diversity programs in colleges and prevent students and teachers from being required to use pronouns that don't correspond to someone's sex, building on top priorities of the Republican governor.
Activists participate in a sit-in outside of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
An activists is arrested during a sit-in outside of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Yareliz Mendez Zamora leads a chant for dozens of activists during a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday night while protesting in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' Florida Capitol Office, officials said.
The 14 arrested were charged with misdemeanor trespass and were booked into the Leon County Jail, Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger told the Tallahassee Democrat.
“Once the building closes, unless you have an office in the Capitol, you’re not allowed to be here,” Plessinger said, citing Department of Management Services policy.
The arrests were made by the Florida Capitol Police and Florida Highway Patrol, she said.
The protestors said they refused to leave until they had a meeting with the governor. The protest was organized by a human rights group called the Dream Defenders.
A number of controversial bills have been passed and signed into law this legislative session, which ends Friday. They include an abortion ban, illegal immigration restrictions and legislation targeting drags shows, the LGBTQ community and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
