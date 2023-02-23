R Kelly Timeline

FILE - R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6, 2019. The R&B superstar's musical accomplishments have long been shadowed by allegations that he sexually abused women and children. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, Feb. 23, 2022, in his hometown of Chicago after he was found guilty in September of child pornography and child enticement.

 Amr Alfiky - staff, AP

R&B superstar R. Kelly’s musical accomplishments have long been shadowed by allegations that he sexually abused women and children. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in his hometown of Chicago after he was f ound guilty in September of child pornography and child enticement. He was acquitted of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

