This photo provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office shows a Norfolk Southern train after derailing on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Calhoun County, Ala. The Alabama accident came on the same day the company’s CEO testified before Congress about the impact of a hazardous materials train derailment in Ohio.
Uncredited - hogp, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, are still on fire on Feb. 4, 2023. The major freight railroads announced a number of steps Wednesday, March 8, 2023, that they are taking to improve safety in the wake of last month’s fiery Ohio derailment, but it’s not clear if their actions will be enough to satisfy regulators and members of Congress who are pushing for changes.
Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with Ohio 41 in Clark County, Ohio, Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Bill Lackey - member, Springfield-News Sun
Work crews clean up the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train in Clark County, Ohio, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Bill Lackey - member, Springfield News-Sun
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. railroads were warned to take certain cars out of service Thursday after Norfolk Southern discovered loose wheels on a car involved in last weekend's derailment in Ohio.
It's not clear that the loose wheels caused the derailment near Springfield last Saturday because the National Transportation Safety Board has just begun investigating that crash — the latest in a string of high-profile derailments that have been grabbing headlines. But the railroad said the loose wheels on the car could cause a derailment.
Norfolk Southern said in a statement that after the railroad discovered “additional cases of unusual wheel movement,” it acted quickly to notify accident investigators and the rest of the industry. The Association of American Railroads trade group responded Thursday by issuing an advisory about the suspect cars.
The trade group said the problem was linked to new wheel sets that were installed on specialized steel coil cars beginning in August. The association said all of the cars with those wheels should be inspected and have their wheels replaced immediately.
Railroads nationwide initially identified 675 cars affected by the advisory and pulled them off the tracks, Association of American Railroads spokeswoman Jessica Kahanek said.
Railroad safety has been in the spotlight since a fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio last month. Roughly half of the town of East Palestine had to be evacuated after several hazardous materials cars caught fire. The railroad's CEO answered questions about that wreck at a congressional hearing on Thursday.
Besides the Springfield derailment, two others have been reported across the country in the past week, although none of those involved hazardous materials.
