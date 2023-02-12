Raleigh-Police-Death

This screengrabs shows the arrest in Raleigh, N.C. of Darryl Tyree Williams, who died after being stunned repeatedly with stun guns on Jan. 17. [ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Uncredited - hogp, City of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have released body and dashboard camera footage that shows the arrest of a Black man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said in a report that 32-year-old Darryl Tyree Williams died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers early Jan. 17. Williams can be heard in the videos released Friday protesting that he didn't do anything and warning that he has a heart problem. Police have said he was stunned three times as officers tried to take him into custody. Police say they were arresting him for possession of a controlled substance. Several officers are on leave as the investigation continues.

