Rapper Killed in Prison

This March 30, 3023, photo provided by The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Jaime Brugada Valdez also know as MoneySign Suede. Authorities and his lawyer say the rapper has died after being stabbed in a shower at a California prison. The 22-year-old rapper, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 and died at a prison medical facility. =

 Uncredited - hogp, The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in a shower at a California prison, authorities and his attorney said.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.