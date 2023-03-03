MONTGOMERY — Republican U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, who represents Alabama’s 6th Congressional District, told Alabama Daily News that one of his biggest priorities this year will be to help curb inflation.
While inflation rates in the United States have decreased over the past few months from a peak of 9.1% in July 2022, the current rate of 6.4% still marks the highest such rate in more than 40 years.
Economists have pointed to a bevy of different factors contributing to the current inflation surge, including the supply chain crisis onset by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased government spending, corporate price gouging, as well as the war in Ukraine.
How heavy a particular factor has contributed to inflation, however, is disputed.
The John Locke Foundation, a nonprofit conservative think tank, has largely blamed inflation on increased government spending with the U.S. government spending a collective $19.65 trillion over the last three fiscal years from 2020 to 2022.
This marks a considerable increase when compared to the previous three years’ collective $12.54 trillion in government spending.
Others, such as the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit left-leaning think tank, argue corporate price gouging to be a far greater factor in the current inflation surge.
A 2022 study by the EPI attributed 53.9% of all price increases to fatter corporate profit margins, with the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis finding that aggregate corporate profit margins in 2022 were at their highest levels since 1950.
Reduce spending
Palmer said that beyond policies he believed were responsible for increased energy costs, increased government spending was also a key contributor to inflation. As part of his plan to curb inflation, Palmer said Congress should consider spending cuts.
“The Biden administration has done the things that will absolutely guarantee inflation,” Palmer said. “One was (to) increase the money supply with the legislation that the Democrats in Congress forced through (and) put trillions of dollars out there that really didn't need to be out there.”
In addition, Palmer argued that increased funding for social welfare programs also played a role in rising inflation, saying that “we continue to pay people not to work.”
“The U.S. Department of Agriculture, without any input from Congress, extended the pandemic-level funding for food stamps — SNAP benefits — for another 10 years,” Palmer said.
“The lowest estimate that I've seen is $200 billion, (and) the highest I’ve seen is $300 billion. They're doing this stuff through executive order, through rule making, and they're not going through the legislative process. We've got to address that too.”
The largest food assistance program in the United States, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program supports around 42 million Americans and is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Of the program’s 42 million beneficiaries, 81% are “individuals who are part of a working family, a person with a severe disability, or a senior citizen living on a fixed income,” according to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.
In 2019, American households with SNAP beneficiaries received an average of $239 a month. SNAP beneficiaries in Alabama received an average of $242 a month.
In August of 2021, the USDA updated the plan it uses to calculate SNAP benefits resulting in beneficiaries receiving an average boost of $36.24 per month.
The total cost of the SNAP program in 2021 was almost $183 billion, representing approximately 1.66% of U.S. government spending in 2021.
For comparison, some of the U.S. government’s largest expenditures that year — Social Security, defense and Medicare — made up approximately 16%, 10.8% and 10% of total spending, respectively.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.